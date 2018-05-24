TSA travel tip: Throwing stars, Freddy Krueger glove should go in checked bag, not carry-on

ATLANTA - The Transportation Security Administration recently shared some of the prohibited items it caught in passengers’ carry-on bags at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Here’s some of what they found:
The TSA also posted on Instagram about the Freddy Krueger glove it found in a passenger’s carry-on.
It’s safe to sleep on Elm Street again. Freddy lost his glove at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). He got burned after forgetting to take it off before going through the TSA checkpoint. ... If you find yourself needing to travel with your razor glove, please pack it in your checked bag. ... Travel #PSA: While worn out fedoras and tattered green and red sweaters are discouraged in the fashion world, they are permitted at TSA checkpoints. ... This glove was actually discovered in a traveler’s carry-on bag at ATL. Freddy isn’t real. Or is he??? #FreddyKrueger #NightmareOnElmStreet #ATL
The TSA is not known for its sense of humor. “I was just joking” is probably the last words heard of many travelers before they are dragged into one of those private rooms at the airport.
[PHOTOS: Items confiscated by TSA at the airport]
But it turns out the TSA makes an exception for its Instagram account (did you know the TSA has an Instagram account?).
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}