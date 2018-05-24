  • TSA travel tip: Throwing stars, Freddy Krueger glove should go in checked bag, not carry-on

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The Transportation Security Administration recently shared some of the prohibited items it caught in passengers’ carry-on bags at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

    Here’s some of what they found:

    The TSA also posted on Instagram about the Freddy Krueger glove it found in a passenger’s carry-on.
    The TSA is not known for its sense of humor. “I was just joking” is probably the last words heard of many travelers before they are dragged into one of those private rooms at the airport.

    But it turns out the TSA makes an exception for its Instagram account (did you know the TSA has an Instagram account?).

