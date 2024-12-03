RECALL ALERT: Mustard greens grown in Georgia recalled after Listeria contamination

ATLANTA — Baker Farms, based out of Norman Park, Ga., issued a recall of their 16-ounce curly mustard greens after a Listeria contamination was detected in Texas.

According to the company, the contaminated products were packaged and sold out of distribution centers in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is also aware of the recall.

The Texas Department of State Health detected Listeria monocytogenes in Baker Farms products on Nov. 29 and they told the company.

The affected products include those packaged on Nov. 4 and sold between Nov. 5 and Nov. 9, with the best by date of Nov. 21.

The specific products being recalled by Baker Farms are:

Baker Farms Curly Mustard, 16 oz. plastic bags with BEST BY 11-21-2024, UPC: 8 13098 02018 4, Lot Code: bak144-6806 due to contamination of Listeria monocytogenes

According to the recall information, no illnesses have been reported yet.

Consumers who have purchased the items in question are urged not to eat them, but instead to return them to the store they were bought form to get a refund, or they can be discarded.

Baker Farms will answer consumer questions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following number: 844-761-2244.

