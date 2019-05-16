Real-life Iron Man jet suit can hit speeds of 60 mph, fly 85 feet in the air

ATLANTA - If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to fly, that dream is now a reality. An inventor created a jet suit kind of like the one in the movie Iron Man.
“It was very cool. I couldn’t believe he went up so quick and it was loud,” said Ilana Wilensky after watching a demonstration of the jet suit at the Woodruff Arts Center on May 1st.
“Obviously the Iron Man character uses a form of propulsion that doesn’t exist, but other than that this is probably about the closest you can get to adding a flying suit to a human being,” said Richard Browning the Founder & Chief Test Pilot for Gravity.
With fuel the jet suit weighs about sixty-five pounds. It has jet engines on both arms. The jet suit can fly fifty to eighty feet above water and hit speeds of up to sixty miles an hour for about five minutes at a time.
