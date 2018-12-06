  • Raging fire causes major damage at Buckhead mansion

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Firefighters struggled to put out a fire at a Buckhead mansion overnight.

    More than a dozen firefighters were called to the home on Blackland Road around 11 p.m.

    Smoke and flames were seen coming from the second story of the home. 

    Firefighters said the people inside escaped after homeowners tried and couldn't put out the fire.

    Firefighters had to bring in extra resources.

    We're talking to fire officials about the problems they faced, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories