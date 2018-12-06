Raging fire causes major damage at Buckhead mansion

ATLANTA - Firefighters struggled to put out a fire at a Buckhead mansion overnight.
More than a dozen firefighters were called to the home on Blackland Road around 11 p.m.
Smoke and flames were seen coming from the second story of the home.
Firefighters said the people inside escaped after homeowners tried and couldn't put out the fire.
Firefighters had to bring in extra resources.
We're talking to fire officials about the problems they faced, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Conditions on arrival of house #fire at intersection of Blackland Rd NW & Putnam Drive. Fire is now under control. Occupants and pets were able to escape without injury. Cause is under investigation. #AFRD #Buckhead pic.twitter.com/OWvVM11qNW— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) December 6, 2018
