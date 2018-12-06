Well-known pastor accused of molesting 10-year-old cleared of allegations

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A well-known local pastor has been cleared of allegations that he molested a 10-year-old girl at a women's shelter he helped operate.
The pastor told Channel 2 Action News he is trying to rebuild his life, saying he was falsely accused.
Danny Wells is now back at work at his Cobb County church after he said a false accusation nearly drove him to suicide.
Police arrested Wells in 2016 after a young girl accused him of sexually assaulting her.
Wells spent the next two years under house arrest, something he said nearly drove him over the edge.
“They put me in a prison inside my head I ain’t ever been in before,” Wells said.
