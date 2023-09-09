Publix reopens one week after truck fell through Atlanta parking deck

ATLANTA — The parking garage at a downtown Atlanta Publix partially collapsed last weekend.

After being closed for a week, crews have made enough repairs that the grocery store is able to reopen.

Atlanta fire officials say a crane fell through the first floor of the parking deck for the Publix Super Market at Summerhill on Hank Aaron Drive SE just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Atlanta police say a truck later fell through the top floor of the deck.

NewsDrone 2 flew over the hole after the truck fell through and saw the truck sitting in the hole.

No one was in the store at the time and the driver only suffered minor injuries.

Channel 2 Action News crews stopped by the Publix on Saturday morning and saw the portion of the parking deck that was broken had been blocked off by fencing.

The City of Atlanta said Publix has addressed the proper safety concerns to the deck has been inspected by a structural engineer.

Publix will provide additional security 24/7 to make sure those in the area stay safe. The entrance on Hank Aaron Drive will remain closed for the time being.

City officials say there is no timeline for the crane truck to be removed or for the full reconstruction of the parking deck.

