17-year-old Cherokee senior paralyzed after diving into shallow pool

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old from Cherokee County is an example of how life can change in an instant.

Landon Elder is in the Intensive Care Unit at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and paralyzed from the chest down after diving into a pool.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke with his family who says the teen was fighting for his life, but is now fighting to get his life back.

“[It turned] into something we could never foresee,” his dad, Adam Elder, explained. “It’s hard to protect your kids.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Landon Elder should be starting his senior year at Cherokee High School and playing soccer, but his life completely changed in July.

“He was a normal kid, going out, tons of friends, worked hard, played hard, and great kid…and in the blink of an eye you’re in a hospital bed,” his dad said.

His dad says he was with a group of friends goofing off in a community pool.

“He ended up jumping into a pool head first that wasn’t as deep as he thought it was,” Adam Elder said.

The water was only about five feet deep and Landon Elder broke a vertebra in his neck and nearly drowned.

“He was on the bottom for about 30 seconds they said, ended up pulling him out, had to pump water out of his lungs and stuff,” his dad explained.

Doctors at Wellstar Kennestone are trying to have him sit up and regain any mobility. His dad says all he has is a little feeling in his forearms.

TRENDING STORIES:

Despite his spinal cord injury, Landon Elder is in good spirits and his family is hopeful for the future.

He was recently able to go outside for some fresh air and sunshine.

His dad says they are grateful for the support, outreach from the community and thousands in donations that has been collected to cover medical bills and rehabilitation.

“We truly just want to thank them. Landon’s going to have a hard road ahead of him. And that’s going to help him have the best life possible at this point,” Adam Elder said.

Doctors say he will likely never move his legs or walk again.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help offset costs for the family.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘No one should die in custody;’ NAACP, ACLU calls for change at Fulton jail after 10th inmate death

©2023 Cox Media Group