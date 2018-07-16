  • Possible grenade found in rental car in Buckhead, police say

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating a possible grenade found in a returned rental car in Buckhead.

    The bomb squad responded to the Hertz rental car facility at 3230 Peachtree Road.

    Several nearby businesses have been evacuated as a precaution.

    Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories