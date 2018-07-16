Possible grenade found in rental car in Buckhead, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a possible grenade found in a returned rental car in Buckhead.
The bomb squad responded to the Hertz rental car facility at 3230 Peachtree Road.
Several nearby businesses have been evacuated as a precaution.
