Popular Atlanta-area convention to push dates back, change locations

ATLANTA — After 20 years at the Renaissance Waverly Hotel in Cobb County, a popular metro Atlanta area pop culture convention is moving into Atlanta proper.

Anime Weekend Atlanta, hosting nerds, anime fiends, and general geeks alike since 1995, will be moving to the Georgia World Congress Center for 2024 and pushing its dates to later in the year.

The convention, which was first held at the Castlegate Hotel and Conference Center, moved to the Cobb Galleria and Renaissance Waverly in 2003.

Attendance at the convention grew from about 1,300 people in 1997 to more than 32,000 in 2022, according to con officials.

“Year after year, that community flourished. The word spread, and anime lovers from all walks of life flocked to AWA, transforming it into a haven where friendships were forged, creativity flourished, and dreams took flight,” AWA staff wrote.

A final count of 2023 attendees was not readily available.

Announcing the move to the Georgia World Congress Center, AWA said the con was “leveling up.”

“This legendary venue will be our new playground, offering more space for creativity, interactions, and a growing community,” AWA said in their announcement.

Explaining the move to GWCC, AWA staff wrote online that the access to MARTA, the Atlanta Streetcar, and more parking will make the 2024 convention more accessible, in addition to offering a wider variety of food and lodging options.

As of 2022, AWA was reportedly the largest anime convention in the Southeast United States, according to con officials.

The next convention will be held Dec. 12-15, 2024 in GWCC Building C. Registration is already open online.

