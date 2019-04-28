Police: Shooting in northwest Atlanta leaves two dead

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta.
According to authorities, three people were shot. Two died.
It happened on Hemphill School Road.
Homicide investigators are headed to the scene.
Channel 2 Action News is following this story and will have updates on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
