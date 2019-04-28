  • Police: Shooting in northwest Atlanta leaves two dead

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta.

    According to authorities, three people were shot. Two died.

    It happened on Hemphill School Road.

    Homicide investigators are headed to the scene.

