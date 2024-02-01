Police searching for man connected to robbery of 63-year-old man held at gunpoint: APD

ATLANTA — Atlanta officers are searching for a man they say is involved in an armed robbery.

Last month, on Jan. 16 just before 10 am., Atlanta officers were called to a report of a robbery along Lakewood Avenue.

The investigation revealed that a 63-year-old man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the location.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person of interest.

According to officials, the man was seen getting out of the same vehicle as the suspect in the armed robbery around the time of the crime.

Investigators believe the man knows the suspect and may have helped assisted in the robbery.

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

