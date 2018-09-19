Police searching for man they say groped 3 people around GSU campus

ATLANTA - Georgia State University police are searching for a man they say groped three women around campus.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington is live on the Georgia State University Campus in downtown Atlanta where she spoke to students who learned about the assaults through a university alert.
GSU police sent Washington surveillance photos of the man they believe is the suspect. It is unclear whether he is a student.
We'll have a LIVE report from the GSU campus for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
