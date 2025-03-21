Police searching for driver who hit woman crossing famous Atlanta street then drove off

A woman crossing Atlanta’s most famous street has broken bones after a driver hit her and took off.

It happened in Midtown Atlanta, at the intersection of 10th and Peachtree Street March on 5. Police are still searching for the driver who hit Ashley Drumm.

She says she is fortunate to be alive.

“I definitely could have easily died,” she told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Drumm says it hasn’t been easy since she was hit.

“There are a lot of days when I do have tears. And a lot of emotions surrounding the fact that this happened,” Drumm said.

She was walking from her job in Midtown Atlanta around 7:30 that evening. She says when the walk signal came on, she attempted to cross 10th Street.

That’s when a car - possibly an SUV - hit her.

“I recall the impact of it happening but I didn’t see it coming in enough time to get out of the way,” she said.

Drumm was in the hospital for a little more than a week with a skull fracture, two broken femurs, an ankle fracture, a pelvis fracture and her ribs were fractured.

But what really hurt is the driver kept going.

“It’s extremely upsetting and I ... it’s hard to imagine someone would do that,” she said.

What’s even more hurtful is she says she learned hit and runs happen too often in the Midtown area, where there are so many people walking every day.

She says she is on a long road to recovery. Drumm really wants the person who caused her so much agony and pain custody.

“It would be a great relief. It would be. I think it would be just,” she said.

Atlanta Police are asking anyone who has information about this hit and run to give them a call. Or call Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS. That’s 404-577-8477. You can remain anonymous.

