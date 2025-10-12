Police say officer-involved death under investigation in Buckhead

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department confirmed an officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Buckhead.

The incident happened on Cains Hill Place and one person is dead according to police. Officers did not specify if the deceased was an officer or a suspect.

A weapon was also recovered, APD told a Channel 2 Action News producer.

WSBTV is working to get more details on this developing story.

