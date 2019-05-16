Police: Retaliation was motive for satanic symbols spray-painted in neighborhood

ATLANTA - The numbers “666” and the word “die” -- that’s what someone spray-painted all around one southwest Atlanta neighborhood.
Now, after weeks of searching, police believe they have the man responsible – and they think retaliation might be the motive.
The symbols were painted along Pryor Road in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood in April. This week, police arrested 32-year-old Zachariah Williams.
Investigators said Williams is the person who spray-painted much of the neighborhood over a period of weeks with satanic symbols and the word “die.”
TRENDING STORIES:
When Channel 2’s Audrey Washington covered the story in April, she found the graffiti on fences, church signs and store fronts.
Police said Williams used to work at the 3-Way store on Pryor Road. But after the owner fired him, investigators believe Williams retaliated.
“Days later there would be more graffiti so, it was relentless,” said Atlanta Maj. Andrew Senzer.
Williams faces a number of charges, including property damage.
Police say there never would’ve been an arrest without the community’s help.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}