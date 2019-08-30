Police release video of 2nd suspect in Clark Atlanta University shooting

ATLANTA - Police have released new video of a man they say is a second suspect who injured four students at Clark Atlanta University.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at a block party near campus.
The 20-second video shows a young male, wearing a black jacket with white stripes along the sleeves and green pants.
Channel 2's Tom Jones is getting reaction to the news of a second suspect from students on campus.
police said when officers arrived, they found four female students, ages 17 through 19, with injuries. They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and are listed as stable.
Police identified them Wednesday as Erin Ennis, 18; Maia Williams-McLaren, 18; Elyse Spencer, 18; and Kia Thomas, 19.
Clark Atlanta University said two of the students were from Clark Atlanta and the other two were from Spelman College.
Atlanta police released another surveillance video earlier this month showing a man they say is another suspect. Officials are offering a $5,000 reward for any information on the man in the first video.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the video to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
