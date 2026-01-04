Police looking for help solving break-in caught on video

ATLANTA — Two people were caught on video breaking into a person’s home before Christmas. Atlanta PD is looking for the public’s help in solving the crime.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit say the robbery happened at 158 Hemphill School Road NW on Dec. 18.

Investigation indicates the two suspects seen in the shared video broke into the home, threatened the occupant and stole multiple electronics from inside.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on the suspects seen in the shared videos to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

