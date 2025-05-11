Police investigating shooting in Southwest Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday.

At around 3:25 p.m., officers responded to 2070 Alison Court SW to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He told police he was walking in the area and was shot by an unknown person.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital by an ambulance. There is no word on his condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

