Atlanta

Police investigating shooting in northwest Atlanta neighborhood

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Police investigating shooting in northwest Atlanta neighborhood
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.

Police said a person was shot on Ashby Terrace NW.

The victim is alert, conscious and breathing, officers said.

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