Police investigating shooting in northwest Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.
Police said a person was shot on Ashby Terrace NW.
The victim is alert, conscious and breathing, officers said.
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