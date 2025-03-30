Police investigating deadly stabbing in Southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly stabbing.

Officers responded to 765 McDaniel Street SW on Sunday afternoon and found a victim suffering from a “possible laceration.”

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are responding to the scene to investigate.

Police have not yet identified the victim or provided any information about the victim’s age or gender.

Police did confirm to Channel 2 Action News at the scene that the death is being investigated as a homicide.

