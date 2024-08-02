Police investigating after 3 people found shot in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police are investigating after three people were shot in southeast Atlanta.

Police said they believe the shooting happened at another location. The victims were found at Cleveland Ave. SE and Browns Mill Road.

The victims’ conditions have not been released.

Police are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

