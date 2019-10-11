Police investigating 2 armed robberies on GSU campus last night

ATLANTA - Police are investigating two different armed robberies last night on the Georgia State University campus.
Channel 2's Justin Gray was in downtown Atlanta, where he spoke to a student who said a man put a gun to his face and demanded his laptop, wallet and cellphone.
No one has been arrested in either robbery.
These robberies come just days after police said two men got in car with a 20-year-old female student in a parking lot, pistol-whipped her and robbed her. That incident happened Sept. 27. Police are still searching for the suspect.
We're talking to police about how they are planning to address the new spate of robberies, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
