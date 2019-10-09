20-year-old GSU student robbed, pistol-whipped in campus parking lot, police say

ATLANTA - Police said a 20-year-old Georgia State student was robbed at gunpoint in her car in a campus parking lot and the robbers pistol-whipped her.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes spoke to police, who said the attack happened Sept. 27 in the blue lot around 6 p.m.
Police are looking for 2 armed robbers who assaulted a 20 y/o woman as she got into her car in SW Atlanta. They pistol whipped her & fired a shot in the car. I'm gathering information now, I'll have a live report on Ch2 at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/nfoYIAI4Vt— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) October 9, 2019
Police said that when the student got into her car, one man jumped in the passenger seat and one in the back seat and told her to hand over her stuff. She fought back and they fired a shot in the car, hit her with the gun and ran, police said.
Police have not caught the robbers yet.
We're talking to GSU students who are upset school officials never sent a letter about the armed robbery, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
