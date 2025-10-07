Police investigate theft of ATM from Atlanta condo building

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating the theft of an ATM that was stolen in the early hours of Monday by a group of masked men.

The ATM was stolen from the City Heights condominiums at 375 Ralph McGill Blvd.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. when three men dressed in black used a dolly to remove the ATM from the building.

They dropped the machine from a second-floor balcony and loaded it into a pickup truck.

Two additional suspects were involved in the theft. Police say they helped in the operation and drove away from the scene in separate vehicles.

The suspects were last seen heading eastbound on Ralph McGill Blvd NE at approximately 1:51 a.m.

The property owner was notified about the theft, and investigators are working to uncover more details.

