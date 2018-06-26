  • Police investigate triple-shooting near bus station downtown

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a triple- shooting that happened across the street from a Greyhound bus station.

    It happened early Tuesday morning at a convenience store on Forsyth Street in downtown Atlanta.

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach learned the shooting led to a chase, and the suspect was caught.

     

