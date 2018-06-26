ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a triple- shooting that happened across the street from a Greyhound bus station.
It happened early Tuesday morning at a convenience store on Forsyth Street in downtown Atlanta.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach learned the shooting led to a chase, and the suspect was caught.
APD investigating shooting at convenience store on Forsyth St in downtown across from bus station. Ended in police chase. LIVE report on Ch2 Action News this morning pic.twitter.com/d3nr2eaUez— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) June 26, 2018
Breaking: Atlanta police confirm suspect in shooting of three people in store in downtown caught after short chase. All three victims rushed to hospital. Hear from witness LIVE at 5:30a pic.twitter.com/oa5DPhbjyV— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) June 26, 2018
