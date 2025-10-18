Police flood Atlantic Station over reports of possible shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are currently on the scene at Atlantic Station after receiving a report of a possible shooting.

At this point, police said they have not found any victims, but they are still investigating.

Atlantic Station sent Channel 2 Action News a statement, saying:

“The Atlanta Police Department has confirmed that this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing concern for visitors or residents. We appreciate their swift response and continued partnership.

“Atlantic Station remains focused on the safety and well-being of our team members and guests. As the investigation continues, we ask that any additional media inquiries be directed to the Atlanta Police Department.”

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. for updates on this developing story.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group