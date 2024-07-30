Phaedra Parks is coming back to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ for season 16

ATLANTA — Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks is going to be rejoining the show for its 16th season.

Parks, who is an attorney, mortician, and mom of two, confirmed she returned on Instagram over the weekend.

Bravo TV said she had previously been on the show between Season 3 and Season 9.

“During her time on the show, Phaedra gave birth to her two sons, Dylan and Ayden Nida (aka Mr. President and the Prince, respectively), and she split from her husband, Apollo Nida, as he navigated legal troubles,” Bravo said.

Since her first run on the show, Parks has become the president of the Law School Alumni Council at the University of Georgia.

She even was the commencement speaker for the university in May.

The new season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” will air sometime in 2025.

