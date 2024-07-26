Ex-husband of former RHOA star Phaedra Parks arrested after seeing video of wife kissing another man

ATLANTA — The ex-husband of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and current “Married to Medicine” star Phaedra Parks is facing charges in Fulton County.

Apollo Nida, who was married to Parks from 2009 to 2017 during her time on “RHOA,” was arrested by Atlanta police in March, according to court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

According to police reports, Nida was charged with simple battery - family violence after an incident involving his current wife of two years, Sherien Copes.

Nida and Copes had gotten into an argument about how they were cheating on one another after she got home from a bar, according to the police report. During the argument, Copes said Nida showed her a video of her kissing another man.

She says that’s when he grabbed her by the hair and pushed her against the refrigerator. She said they then had a “scuffle” and she ran outside to call for help.

Nida confirmed the argument to police, but said when he tried taking Copes’ phone, she balled up on the ground and he took the phone from her. That’s when he says she ran outside and called for help, according to the report. He says he followed her outside to give her the phone back.

He was taken into custody that evening and was released on a $3,000 bond a few hours later, according to jail records.

