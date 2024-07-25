4-year-old GA boy found dead in hot car, mom arrested after leaving him alone in apartment, GBI says

FITZGERALD, Ga. — A 4-year-old Georgia boy has died after he was left alone inside his apartment and got into a car.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the incident happened Wednesday in Fitzgerald, which is in Ben Hill County in south Georgia.

The Fitzgerald Police Department responded to reports of a child found unresponsive in a car. The child was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that the child had been left unsupervised in his apartment.

The child’s mother, Kelsey Monaco, 30, was arrested and charged with cruelty to children and felony murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fitzgerald Police Department at 229-426-5000 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at 478-987-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

