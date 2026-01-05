Petition growing support to put Trader Joe’s in closed Publix store at Atlantic Station

ATLANTA — With the closing of the Publix at Atlantic Station last month, a new online petition is getting a lot of support in hopes that Trader Joe’s will consider moving into that space.

“We, the residents, workers, students, and supporters of Atlantic Station, urgently call on Trader Joe’s to open a store in the … Publix space at Atlantic Station,” the petition on Change.org said.

Publix closed the Atlantic Station location on Dec. 27, with the company saying that there were a “number of factors” that went into the decision to close the stores.

“I live over here, and I like that it’s walkable, close by. I can just go and get whatever I need quickly,” shopper Didem Pehlivanglu told Channel 2 Action News at the time.

A spokesperson for Atlantic Station shared a statement that said they see this as “an opportunity to reimagine the space and consider concepts that will add new options and value to the surrounding community.”

Now, it appears that people in the area want Trader Joe’s to fill that space, with more than 1,200 signatures so far on the petition.

The petition said, “Trader Joe’s corporate has confirmed they are now ACTIVELY considering our neighborhood.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Trader Joe’s to confirm. They sent back an email saying, “We are actively looking at hundreds of neighborhoods across the country as we hope to open more new neighborhood stores each year. At this time, we do not have a location confirmed in Atlantic Station.”

