Person shot at home near Atlanta Beltline, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are currently investigating a shooting at a home near the Beltline.

Officers say they were called to Joseph E. Boone Blvd. near the Atlanta Beltline Westside Trail.

The home is also not far from the KIPP WAYS Academy.

Police say the victim is alert, conscious and breathing, but did not comment on the severity of his or her injuries.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

