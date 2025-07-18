Person shot along Peachtree Street in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting along Peachtree Street in midtown Atlanta.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of Peachtree Street NE, which is near the High Museum of Art and the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Police said the incident also involves another location, 1611 W. Peachtree Street, which is part of SCAD.

