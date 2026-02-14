17-year-old boy found shot in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta PD said a teenage boy was shot Friday night.

The shooting was reported at around 7:10 p.m. on 95 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd SW.

Police said responding officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to his thigh. He is described as “alert, conscious and breathing,” and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Investigators with the APD Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation continues.

