Person found dead in the street after drug-related incident in Atlanta townhome community

ATLANTA — People in a townhome community woke up Thursday to a heavy police presence, yellow tape and the medical examiner’s car outside their homes.
Atlanta police were investigating the death of a person whose body was lying in the street. They say it appears to be drug-related.
The call came about 3:15 a.m. from Ginnis Court in the Cascade Commons community, just off Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta.
Neighbors told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that they heard a cry for help.
“The only thing I heard, about 3:30, I rolled over and heard someone saying ‘help.’ I can hear it but it was kind of low, but I heard it. It was loud enough for me to hear,” neighbor Taylor Cunningham said.
Another resident who declined to speak on camera said she heard a woman frantically asking if someone was breathing. And another described hearing screams.
Mims noticed a body on the street covered by a sheet.
The medical examiner arrived and police spent more than four hours on the scene. As officers cleared the area, a tow truck hauled away a Mercedes-Benz that was parked on the street.
Cunningham said it was unnerving to wake up to yellow tape and police activity right outside her door.
“When I woke up again, it was taped off and I was trying to figure out what was going on, what was happening,” she said.
