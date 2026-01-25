People flying through Atlanta airport find themselves stuck as ice storm packs a punch

ATLANTA — People trying to fly out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport should check with their airline before heading out.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was at the airport on Sunday, where he found people either facing long delays or cancellations.

“I would venture to say that 70% of the flights arriving here at Hartsfield-Jackson are canceled.

The airport was under a ground stop on Sunday morning, but that has since been upgraded to say that the airport was deicing. At one point, flights were being delayed for at least two hours.

RELATED STORIES:

For those flying through or trying to get out of Atlanta have been left stuck at the airport.

Jones spoke with a couple who were traveling through for their honeymoon but were not able to get out on Sunday afternoon. They were hoping to catch another flight at some point later in the evening.

For others, they are stuck until things clear up from the storm.

Delta Air Lines said it is offering travel waivers for those being impacted by the ice storm.

©2026 Cox Media Group