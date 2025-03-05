Parts of the North Georgia mountains could see up to an inch of snow tonight

ATLANTA — Get out the blankets again because it’s going to be another chilly night across North Georgia, and parts of the North Georgia Mountains could even see a dusting of snow.

“They could see a dusting to 1 inch in some of those most-highest peaks. That will make for some slippery travel,” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

Nitz said rain will start mixing with snow around 9 p.m. in the mountains, and by midnight that mix will change over to light snow. Again, this is only for the highest elevations of the mountains.

As for the Atlanta metro, it is just going to be cold by the time you wake up on Thursday.

“Temperatures will be near freezing for most of us,” Nitz said.

Nitz said there will be some early morning clouds and the gusty winds will stay with us through the day, but the sun returns.

