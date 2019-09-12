  • Parents of Georgia Tech student killed by campus police file lawsuit

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    ATLANTA - The family of a Georgia Tech student who was shot and killed by police in 2017 is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit.

    Scott 'Scout' Schultz, 21, was killed Sept. 16 2017 during what officials described as a mental health crisis. Schultz was armed with a knife outside a Georgia Tech dormitory at the time. 

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes has learned that the Schultz family is filing the suit against the University System of Georgia Board of Regents, Georgia Tech and the campus police officer who shot and killed Schultz

