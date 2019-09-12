Parents of Georgia Tech student killed by campus police file lawsuit

ATLANTA - The family of a Georgia Tech student who was shot and killed by police in 2017 is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit.
Scott 'Scout' Schultz, 21, was killed Sept. 16 2017 during what officials described as a mental health crisis. Schultz was armed with a knife outside a Georgia Tech dormitory at the time.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes has learned that the Schultz family is filing the suit against the University System of Georgia Board of Regents, Georgia Tech and the campus police officer who shot and killed Schultz
The family of @GeorgiaTech student Scott "Scout" Schultz is suing the school & the campus police officer who shot & killed Scott on campus. His parents say he was having a mental crisis & lethal force shouldn't have been used. Live report at Noon pic.twitter.com/xa35DSRV04— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) September 12, 2019
What the family says could have been done differently to save Schultz's life, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman says father was bitten 100+ times by ants before death at VA Medical Center
- Pastor and mental health advocate Jarrid Wilson dies of apparent suicide
- Company looking for coffee tasters, will pay $1,000 at end of gig
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}