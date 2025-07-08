Parents concerned over Medicaid cuts in President Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’

ATLANTA — Parents of children with special needs across Georgia are expressing deep concern and confusion after President Donald Trump signed what he called the “One Big Beautiful Bill” into law last week.

The legislation includes significant cuts to Medicaid, a move families fear will directly impact the services their children rely on every day.

“We were already bracing for impact,” said Lola Green, president of the newly formed Georgia Special Education Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) and founder of Urban Indigo.

Green, whose son lives with autism, says Medicaid funding is crucial for the therapies that support his development. “That helps him with speech therapy, physical therapy, and occupational therapy,” she told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers. “If he doesn’t have speech therapy, he’s not going to have speech in the way he deserves. He’s not going to be able to effectively communicate his needs.”

The “One Big Beautiful Bill” includes provisions that allow states more flexibility in managing Medicaid, but also opens the door to enrollment restrictions and spending caps. Specifically, it gives states the ability to apply for block grants or per capita caps, which could limit how much funding is available for certain populations, including children with disabilities.

Jacquelyn Harn, Chair of the Georgia Young Republicans, acknowledged the concern from families, but emphasized that those who truly depend on Medicaid assistance won’t be left out.

“Those who truly need Medicaid and need that assistance are not going to be harmed in that process,” she said. “How that process might now look different to where maybe they aren’t receiving that extra aid and stuff through a school program, but maybe they are actually able to apply for it in general, because of the different eligibility requirements.”

The bill also introduces a new policy requiring Medicaid recipients to check in every six months to verify eligibility — a move intended to reduce fraud, according to Harn.

“Once we can get that spending under control and really determine who is supposed to be receiving this care and who is not, I wouldn’t be surprised if something changes,” she said.

But for parents like Green, the new requirement is one more burden added to an already overwhelming situation.

“That expectation to check in every six months, when you have a plethora of therapies for one child, it’s a lot. It’s asking a lot,” she said.

In response, Green is joining forces with other advocates and organizations, like the Urban Leaders Fellowship, to help families understand what’s in the bill and how to respond.

“Help people be knowledgeable about the Big Beautiful Bill and how they can advocate for efforts,” Kristi James with Urban Leaders said.

The Georgia Special Education PTSA will host its first meeting after the first month of school, where navigating the implications of the bill will be a major focus.

