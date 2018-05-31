Outstanding parking tickets? Grace period comes before some big changes

ATLANTA - If you have an outstanding ticket in the city of Atlanta, a little bit of grace is coming your way.
Starting Friday, city officials will waive any penalties or late fees.
This amnesty is only for tickets issued before March 2017.
There is a grace period attached to it.
We’re breaking down the grace period and what happens from there, in a live report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
