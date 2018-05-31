  • Outstanding parking tickets? Grace period comes before some big changes

    By: Audrey Washington

    ATLANTA - If you have an outstanding ticket in the city of Atlanta, a little bit of grace is coming your way.

    Starting Friday, city officials will waive any penalties or late fees.

    This amnesty is only for tickets issued before March 2017.

    There is a grace period attached to it.

