Out of all the candidates, why did Kamala Harris pick Tim Walz? A political analyst weighs in

ATLANTA — Tuesday was a big day for the Kamala Harris for President campaign as the Vice President officially became the Democratic nominee for President as well as debuting her choice of a running mate, Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota.

Walz had been on Harris’ shortlist for the last couple of weeks and by Tuesday morning, word started to spread that he was the pick.

The former teacher, football coach, congressman, and Army National Guardsman will hit the trail with Harris, who will have a yet-to-be-rescheduled visit to Georgia in the coming weeks.

So why Walz? Channel 2′s Justin Farmer and Wendy Corona spoke with political analyst Bill Crane about the choice during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

“It was a combination of factors,” Crane said. “Gov. Walz had among his hard left supporters if you will, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, Nancy Pelosi, the former House Speaker, and other progressive members of the party who believe Vice President Harris needs someone of a similarly aligned political view on the ticket with her.”

Many believed the choice would have been Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania. Crane said the conflict in Palestine probably played a role in the decision.

RELATED STORIES:

“There’s admittedly some discussion about a Jewish member of the ticket, when the war in Israel and how it’s being prosecuted by this President or the next president, is so controversial among younger voters and so critical with Jewish voters,” Crane said.

News of Walz becoming Harris’ running mate was split down party lines among Georgia’s lawmakers.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff from Georgia described Walz as “a very strong choice,” noting his accomplishments as a governor and military veteran.

“I’m looking forward to bringing him to Georgia,” Ossoff said.

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Walz’s handling of the 2020 social unrest in Minneapolis, saying “Tim Walz did nothing while Minneapolis burned.”

Walz will join Harris on the campaign trail immediately, with a significant introduction planned for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in two weeks.

RELATED NEWS:

Analysts, politicians weigh in on what Dem. VP pick means for presidential race





©2024 Cox Media Group