Ossoff says it’s ‘unacceptable’ he, other lawmakers not allowed in to inspect ICE detention sites

ATLANTA — Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff has signed a letter accusing the Department of Homeland Security of restricting access to ICE detention sites in Georgia.

The letter criticizes the department’s new seven-day notice policy for Congressional staff inspections of ICE detention facilities.

It was signed by several Democratic senators, including Georgia’s Raphael Warnock.

“It’s unacceptable for the department to illegally obstruct congressional access to inspect those facilities,” said Senator Jon Ossoff.

Ossoff has been critical of ICE detention centers, stating his staff has found credible reports of human rights abuses at these facilities.

Homeland Security dismissed the criticism, calling the letter the “height of irony” since Ossoff’s staff has toured ICE facilities, though neither senator has participated in those visits.

Ossoff insists that congressional staff need the ability to make visits whenever necessary to investigate claims of human rights abuse.

“Georgians expect and demand secure borders, and they also expect and demand that human beings in the custody of the federal government are treated with dignity,” Ossoff stated.

The ongoing dispute highlights tensions between congressional oversight and Homeland Security’s policies on ICE detention facility inspections, with Ossoff advocating for more immediate access to ensure human rights are upheld.

