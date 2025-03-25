Operations suspended at Buckhead post office after SUV crashes through entrance

ATLANTA — Operations are suspended at the Pharr Road post office in Buckhead.

A Range Rover was driven through the entrance last week.

The woman behind the wheel and a person inside the post office suffered minor injuries.

Broadview Station or Buckhead Loop are the closest locations if you’re looking for an alternate option.

