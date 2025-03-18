2 injured when SUV drives into Buckhead post office

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have cited a driver who crashed her Range Rover SUV into a United States Postal Service building.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday at the post office on Pharr Road in Buckhead. The woman suffered minor injuries.

A woman inside the post office also suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

After an investigation, police determined that the driver of the SUV was at fault for the crash. Officers issued her a citation with a court date.

