On-ramp to I-85 from the Buford Spring connector shut down for bridge cracks

ATLANTA — A major on-ramp to Interstate 85 has been shut down at the height of the evening rush hour.

The Buford Spring Connector Northbound ramp to I-85 Northbound is closed due to cracks on the bridge that are being inspected, Triple Team Traffic says.

NewsChopper 2 is over the scene and shows the lanes have orange cones blocking off the on-ramp.

Officials are asking that drivers take Cheshire Bridge Road to get on I-85 NB or take I-75/85/NB to I-85 NB.

