On-ramp to I-85 from the Buford Spring connector shut down for bridge cracks

ATLANTA — A major on-ramp to Interstate 85 has been shut down at the height of the evening rush hour.
The Buford Spring Connector Northbound ramp to I-85 Northbound is closed due to cracks on the bridge that are being inspected, Triple Team Traffic says.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 17-year-old missing after boat found circling on Allatoona Lake found
- Chance for severe storms late Friday to early Saturday
- Peachtree City celebrity alligator ‘Flat Creek Floyd’ dies after driver hits him
NewsChopper 2 is over the scene and shows the lanes have orange cones blocking off the on-ramp.
Officials are asking that drivers take Cheshire Bridge Road to get on I-85 NB or take I-75/85/NB to I-85 NB.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News RIGHT NOW for the latest on this developing story.
©2025 Cox Media Group