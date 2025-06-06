Risk for strong to severe storms late Friday, active weather pattern this weekend

Friday will start off dry, but you will want to stay weather aware later today and throughout the weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich is tracking a front moving toward north Georgia that’s expected to stall over the area. Kramlich says multiple rounds of showers and storms will develop along it.

The first risk for strong and severe thunderstorms will go up Friday afternoon and continue into early Saturday across north Georgia.

There is another risk for strong to severe storms starting Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

Here’s what to know for Friday:

Starting off dry with areas of fog

Multiple rounds of scattered storms Friday into the weekend

Scattered severe storms are possible: heavy rain, frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts, large hail

Additional rounds of storms Saturday/Sunday

Wet weather pattern will stick around through much of next week

