Officials break ground on park expansion in Atlanta’s West End

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta Beltline, Inc. President and CEO Clyde Higgs, state officials, and other community leaders broke ground on an expansion of Enota Park on Tuesday.

Beltline officials say the expansion will take the park from a 0.3-acre playlot to an 8-acre recreational destination.

The project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2026.

The expanded park will feature three distinct areas that will include a sheltered seating area, a lawn for community gatherings and recreation, a splash pad and play area, a half-court basketball court, and bathrooms.

Security cameras, guard rails, and retaining walls will also be installed on-site.

“This original idea is now 16 years old, and we’re finally able to bring this to fruition for the neighborhood,” Kevin Burke, ABI’s Director of Design, said. “Among other reasons, I’m especially glad that I’ve been able to stay with the project and be able to be a part of the team that has designed and will construct this park.”

