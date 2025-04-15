Beltline to break ground on new park in Atlanta’s West End

ATLANTA — Next week, the Atlanta Beltline will break ground on a new park in the city’s West End.

According to the organization, residents in Westview lost access to their only playground and field when J.C. Harris Elementary School closed in 1973.

Now, more than 50 years later, the Beltline is breaking ground on Enota Park to give the community in that area a walkable, central location for “neighborhood kids” to “meet their friends once again.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The groundbreaking will be on April 22 at 3 p.m., with officials kicking off construction of what they say will be an expansion of a 0.3-acre playlot on Enota Place.

The new park will be almost eight acres by using a combination of “previously overgrown, wooded, non-developed property and residential land purchased from willing sellers.”

TRENDING STORIES:

“Westview has always been a community of strength, resilience, and unity,” Dion Standford, who grew up on Lucille Ave. next to Enota Park and has since moved back into his childhood home said. “As we embrace new changes and welcome Enota Park, we are not just adding a park—we are investing in the heart and soul of our neighborhood. This park represents more than just land; it represents the next chapter of Westview, a place where the next generation can create memories, just as I did growing up here.”

Once the construction is complete, which officials said was supposed to take 18 months to finish, it’ll feature areas for concerts, basketball, a splash pad, large lawn, a boardwalk, multiple overlooks and separate bathrooms and utility buildings. Security cameras, guard rails and retaining walls will also be installed on-site.

“This original idea is now 16 years old, and we’re finally able to bring this to fruition for the neighborhood,” Kevin Burke, ABI’s Director of Design, said. “Among other reasons, I’m especially glad that I’ve been able to stay with the project and be able to be a part of the team that has designed and will construct this park.”

Funding to build the new park comes from a combination of public and private sources.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group