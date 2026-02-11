Officers tried saving Buckhead valet in bodycam video shown during murder trial

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Jurors in the trial of a man accused of killing a valet driver in Buckhead were shown body camera video Tuesday from the officers who tried saving the man’s life.

In 2023, Harrison Olvey, 25, was shot and killed while working as a valet at Tongue and Groove nightclub.

Prosecutors say Olvey saw the defendant, Randy King breaking into a truck and tried to stop him. That’s when they say King opened fire and sped off in his girlfriend’s car.

Family and friends describe Olvey as someone who never met a stranger, a spirit that filled the Fulton County courtroom with more than 50 friends and family members.

The prosecutors showed security video from the truck that they say shows King breaking a window and rummaging through, and showed a photo of Olvey intervening.

Defense attorneys acknowledge King was there, but didn’t pull the trigger.

“We’re being transparent. He was there. But he did not shoot and kill this innocent victim. He didn’t do it,” defense attorney Antone Rowe said.

Rowe also pointed out that police never recovered the gun used in the shooting.

Prosecutors pushed back, saying they found a shell casing inside King’s car.

Testimony will resume on Wednesday morning.

