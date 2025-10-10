Valet shot without warning trying to stop car break-in; mother waits for justice 2 years later

ATLANTA — The mother of a valet worker who had just graduated college when he was shot and killed in 2023 is still seeking justice as the trial for his accused killer remains unscheduled.

Harrison Olvey, a 25-year-old Kennesaw State University graduate, was shot at a Buckhead parking deck. Police said he noticed someone breaking into the truck of someone he knew and asked what he was doing.

They said the suspect, Randy King, shot him without warning.

King was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury in January 2024, but no trial date has been set.

“I just want justice for Harrison, and the longer that this drags out, the longer that our family can’t heal,” said Autumn Ernst, Olvey’s mother.

Randy King was placed on the Atlanta Police Department’s most wanted list after fleeing the scene of the crime.

He surrendered to police the following month, leading to his indictment.

Autumn Ernst expressed frustration with the legal process, citing turnover in victim advocacy and the district attorney’s office as obstacles in seeking justice for her son.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office stated that trial scheduling decisions are made by the judges and assured they are prepared to seek justice for Olvey when the court schedules the case.

As the family continues to wait for justice, the delay in trial proceedings adds to their grief and frustration.

“I just think they don’t care. You know, again, I’m just another number,” Ernst said.

©2025 Cox Media Group