Police issue arrest warrants for person of interest tied to valet’s deadly shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have issued warrants against the person of interest they named tied the deadly shooting of a Buckhead parking valet.

Harrison Olvey was working as a valet inside a parking garage off Piedmont Road in Buckhead when he tried to stop some thieves from breaking into cars.

At some point, someone pulled a gun and started shooting, killing Olvey who was just doing his job.

Earlier this week, police issued pictures of a person of interest they want to talk to in the case.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has learned that police have now issued arrest warrants for the person for murder.

